Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TPG from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded TPG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on TPG to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TPG from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TPG from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TPG currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.40.
Shares of TPG traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.60. The stock had a trading volume of 543,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.94. TPG has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $35.40.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in TPG during the 1st quarter valued at $128,095,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in TPG during the 1st quarter valued at $114,248,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in TPG during the 1st quarter valued at $114,229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in TPG during the 1st quarter valued at $89,216,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in TPG during the 1st quarter valued at $74,934,000. Institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.
TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.
