Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.14

Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSE:MIN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 16100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Excelsior Mining Stock Down 6.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$38.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.22.

Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C($1.74) million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Excelsior Mining Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Excelsior Mining Company Profile

Excelsior Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper oxide and sulfide mineralization with associated molybdenum. It holds a 100% interest in the Gunnison copper project covering an area of approximately 9,560 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona; and the Johnson Camp Mine located in Arizona.

