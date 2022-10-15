Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Short Interest Up 109.3% in September

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 464,400 shares, a growth of 109.3% from the September 15th total of 221,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 78.7 days.

Extendicare Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EXETF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197. Extendicare has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $6.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.59.

Extendicare Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.0304 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 6.89%.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

