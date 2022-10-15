FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.50-$14.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $418.38.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 3.5 %

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $394.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $429.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.14. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $345.92 and a twelve month high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The business had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total transaction of $1,062,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,580.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total transaction of $1,062,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,580.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,800 shares of company stock worth $3,253,925 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,718,000 after purchasing an additional 59,138 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

