Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fastenal Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $43.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.20. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.88.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastenal

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,100 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 7.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 7.2% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 20.5% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus dropped their target price on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.