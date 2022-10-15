Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $43.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.20. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.88.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

Fastenal announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 4,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $240,100 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,123,000 after purchasing an additional 681,328 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,885,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,026,000 after purchasing an additional 256,037 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,567,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,527,000 after purchasing an additional 117,485 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,312,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,346,000 after purchasing an additional 99,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 255.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 95,900 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird lowered Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.17.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

