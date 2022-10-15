FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.44-$3.44 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.20 billion-$23.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.58 billion. FedEx also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $2.75- EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital cut shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $156.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.88. The stock has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.97%.

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $8,361,089. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 430,364 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $99,582,000 after purchasing an additional 135,109 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 214.6% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 151,997 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $35,171,000 after purchasing an additional 103,684 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 518,464 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $119,968,000 after purchasing an additional 101,748 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,892 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $295,227,000 after buying an additional 80,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $17,300,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

