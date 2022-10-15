Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 2.5 %

FNF stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,447,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,868. Fidelity National Financial has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.85.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.27. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.41%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $919,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,933.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $546,672.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,192,212.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,933.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,552 shares of company stock worth $2,012,455. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $3,586,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,708,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,921,000 after acquiring an additional 677,196 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.