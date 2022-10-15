FidoMeta Trading Up 6.5% Over Last Week (FMC)

FidoMeta (FMC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Over the last seven days, FidoMeta has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. One FidoMeta token can now be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FidoMeta has a total market capitalization of $232.69 million and approximately $55,465.00 worth of FidoMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FidoMeta Token Profile

FidoMeta was first traded on March 17th, 2022. FidoMeta’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for FidoMeta is fidometa.io. FidoMeta’s official Twitter account is @fidometa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FidoMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FidoMeta (FMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FidoMeta has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FidoMeta is 0.01551265 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fidometa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidoMeta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FidoMeta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FidoMeta using one of the exchanges listed above.

