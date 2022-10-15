Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Trading 6.3% Higher

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.29 and last traded at $34.26. 248,988 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,689,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.50 to $37.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.99.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.08). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.88%.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at $388,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,471,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,320,000 after acquiring an additional 99,167 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 777,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,121,000 after buying an additional 311,357 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 617,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,750,000 after buying an additional 156,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

