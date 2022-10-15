Filecoin (FIL) Reaches One Day Volume of $143.08 Million

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.24 or 0.00027366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a total market cap of $1.57 billion and $143.08 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin launched on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 298,768,494 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @protocollabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

