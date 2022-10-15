FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Holdings Trimmed by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lowered its position in shares of FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 495,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,453 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in FinWise Bancorp were worth $4,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FINW. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in FinWise Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $1,936,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in FinWise Bancorp by 23.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FINW opened at $8.90 on Friday. FinWise Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.00.

FinWise Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FINW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $21.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.69 million. Equities research analysts forecast that FinWise Bancorp will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other FinWise Bancorp news, CEO Kent Landvatter acquired 4,963 shares of FinWise Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $49,630.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,963 shares in the company, valued at $49,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FinWise Bancorp news, insider Michael Christopher Obrien acquired 5,000 shares of FinWise Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.12 per share, with a total value of $50,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18,236 shares in the company, valued at $184,548.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kent Landvatter acquired 4,963 shares of FinWise Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $49,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,630. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 11,543 shares of company stock valued at $116,179. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on FinWise Bancorp to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

