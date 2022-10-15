First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to Issue $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th.

First Republic Bank has raised its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. First Republic Bank has a payout ratio of 11.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Republic Bank to earn $9.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Stock Down 16.4 %

Shares of FRC stock opened at $112.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $110.79 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.74.

Institutional Trading of First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $168.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.07.

About First Republic Bank

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.