First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Short Interest Update

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Insider Transactions at First Savings Financial Group

In other news, CFO Anthony A. Schoen sold 16,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $379,972.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,296.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the second quarter worth $1,152,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 66,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Up 0.1 %

FSFG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.94. 1,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,180. The company has a market cap of $162.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.96. First Savings Financial Group has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $29.26.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.29). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Savings Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

