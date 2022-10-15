First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Short Interest Up 131.0% in September

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, an increase of 131.0% from the September 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 0.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 356,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 3.3% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 51,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,219. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.05. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $16.10.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Dividend Announcement

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.93%.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

