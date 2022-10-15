First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $71.62

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $71.62 and last traded at $75.12, with a volume of 24763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.15.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.84.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.353 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEX. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 10.3% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 31,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 6.4% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

