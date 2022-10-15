First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $71.62

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $71.62 and last traded at $75.12, with a volume of 24763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.15.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 2.6 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.84.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.353 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.
About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FEX)
