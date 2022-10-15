First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Purchased by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 20,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 69,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 56,743 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 487,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,289,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the period.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYLS opened at $38.64 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $48.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.47.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%.

