Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,194 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $672,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Fiserv by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $21,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FISV has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.76.

Insider Activity

Fiserv Stock Performance

In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,686,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,766,896 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.14. 2,966,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,304,192. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $111.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $60.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.