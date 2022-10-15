FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FLT. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $261.91.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

FLT stock traded down $3.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.26. The stock had a trading volume of 483,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,966. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1-year low of $163.34 and a 1-year high of $282.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.25. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 38.86%. The firm had revenue of $861.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,265. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,148,025,000 after purchasing an additional 111,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,118,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,967,000 after purchasing an additional 207,098 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,528,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,682,000 after purchasing an additional 775,047 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,836,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,204,669,000 after purchasing an additional 228,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,116,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,025,138,000 after purchasing an additional 89,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

