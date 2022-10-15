Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Flotek Industries Price Performance
FTK stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.04. 89,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,321. Flotek Industries has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16.
Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 31.22% and a negative return on equity of 103.46%. The business had revenue of $29.37 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flotek Industries
Flotek Industries Company Profile
Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).
