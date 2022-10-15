Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Flotek Industries Price Performance

FTK stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.04. 89,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,321. Flotek Industries has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 31.22% and a negative return on equity of 103.46%. The business had revenue of $29.37 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.83% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

