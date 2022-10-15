Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Short Interest Update

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the September 15th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 987,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flywire

In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 110,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $3,089,510.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,149,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,162,199.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $269,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,523,663.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 110,458 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $3,089,510.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,149,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,162,199.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,619,453 shares of company stock worth $67,392,678. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Flywire alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Flywire by 226.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 141.1% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 115,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 67,760 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 123.3% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 433.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Flywire Trading Down 6.3 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLYW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Flywire from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Flywire to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Flywire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

Shares of FLYW traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.73. The company had a trading volume of 980,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,556. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -56.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Flywire has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $56.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.50.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.61 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flywire will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Flywire

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.