ForgeRock’s (FORG) Hold Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.25 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $20.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ForgeRock from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of ForgeRock from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.23.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

ForgeRock Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ForgeRock stock opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. ForgeRock has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ForgeRock

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. ForgeRock had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 35.37%. The firm had revenue of $47.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.18 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ForgeRock will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in ForgeRock by 327.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,567,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,845,000 after buying an additional 3,500,001 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the 2nd quarter worth $31,476,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in ForgeRock by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 977,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,418,000 after buying an additional 454,822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after purchasing an additional 122,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 1,049.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 485,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.