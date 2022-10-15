Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) Short Interest Update

Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forum Merger IV

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Forum Merger IV in the third quarter worth $492,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Forum Merger IV in the second quarter worth $2,442,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forum Merger IV by 1.6% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 177,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Forum Merger IV in the second quarter worth $2,698,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Forum Merger IV by 37.7% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 273,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Forum Merger IV Stock Performance

Shares of FMIV stock remained flat at $9.87 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80. Forum Merger IV has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $9.87.

Forum Merger IV Company Profile

Forum Merger IV Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

