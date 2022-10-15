Frax Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 15th. Frax has a total market capitalization of $1.36 billion and approximately $7.93 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Frax has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Frax token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Frax Profile

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,360,608,793 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

