Freemont Management S.A. Purchases New Shares in F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV)

Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in F45 Training during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in F45 Training by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in F45 Training during the 1st quarter worth $6,732,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of F45 Training by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 27,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 15,674 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of F45 Training during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other F45 Training news, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,278,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,019,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,211,400.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 2,010,754 shares of company stock worth $4,682,801 over the last three months. Company insiders own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F45 Training Stock Up 1.9 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered F45 Training from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Macquarie lowered F45 Training from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim lowered F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on F45 Training from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, F45 Training presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Shares of FXLV opened at $3.18 on Friday. F45 Training Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.96 million. F45 Training had a negative return on equity of 43.74% and a negative net margin of 87.41%. Equities research analysts expect that F45 Training Holdings Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F45 Training Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

Recommended Stories

