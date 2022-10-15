Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 983,300 shares, a growth of 146.8% from the September 15th total of 398,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €51.00 ($52.04) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €76.70 ($78.27) to €57.95 ($59.13) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

Institutional Trading of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMS. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 22.4% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,577,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,186 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the second quarter worth $16,738,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 27.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,499,000 after acquiring an additional 236,459 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.3% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,363,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,935,000 after buying an additional 210,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter worth $3,666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.33. 2,106,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,251. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

