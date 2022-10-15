Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Short Interest Update

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 86.0% from the September 15th total of 10,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Friedman Industries

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Friedman Industries by 3.2% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 66,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in Friedman Industries by 5.5% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 74,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

Friedman Industries Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN:FRD traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $7.84. 45,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.77 million, a PE ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.67. Friedman Industries has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $14.83.

Friedman Industries Dividend Announcement

Friedman Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:FRD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $161.80 million during the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 47.02%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.50%.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.