Frontier (FRONT) Market Capitalization Achieves $23.02 Million

Frontier (FRONT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $23.02 million and approximately $4.35 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frontier token can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Frontier has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Frontier alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,249.96 or 0.27371767 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010690 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Frontier is blog.frontierwallet.com.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frontier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.