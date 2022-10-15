FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $44.69

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.69 and last traded at $46.28, with a volume of 74466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.59.

FUJIFILM Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.59.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

FUJIFILM Company Profile

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the three areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

