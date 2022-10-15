FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Acquires New Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 144,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,857,000 after acquiring an additional 11,225 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,802,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 21.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 20,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,445,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:HLT opened at $122.58 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.41 and a 12-month high of $167.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.21.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLT. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.41.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

