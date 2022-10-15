FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Buys 210 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,498,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.28.

EL opened at $209.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.45. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.19 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.