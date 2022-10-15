FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Cuts Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,390 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,220,557 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,847,057,000 after buying an additional 469,338 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Price Performance

EXPE stock opened at $90.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.24 and its 200 day moving average is $121.25. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.70 and a 52 week high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.53. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.77) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on EXPE. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Expedia Group from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Expedia Group to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

