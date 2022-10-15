FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Decreases Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Crown were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Crown by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Crown by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 38,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 15,218 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its position in Crown by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 133,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,759,000 after buying an additional 44,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Crown by 0.9% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 611,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crown Stock Down 1.9 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Crown from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Crown from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Crown from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.08.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $81.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.65. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.48 and a 52 week high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a positive return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.43%.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.