FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $124,000 Stock Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 181.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Bentley Systems by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 28.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 76,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $2,885,948.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,731,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,014,186.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 160,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $6,192,310.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,383,457 shares in the company, valued at $515,664,598.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 76,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total value of $2,885,948.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,731,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,014,186.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 476,591 shares of company stock worth $18,793,163. 22.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bentley Systems Trading Down 2.9 %

BSY opened at $31.16 on Friday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $62.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 100.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.51.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.10 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 53.27% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Griffin Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

See Also

