FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $190,000 Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.70.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $66.67 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.81.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

