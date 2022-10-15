FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $352,000 Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Catalent were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Catalent by 2.7% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Catalent to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.88.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,495.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Catalent news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $37,094.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,948 shares of company stock worth $1,945,380. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent stock opened at $72.11 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.30 and a 52 week high of $140.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.29.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

