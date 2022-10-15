FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $374,000 Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,364,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,020,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,137,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $714,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,094 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,734,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $696,892,000 after purchasing an additional 194,219 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,867,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,181,000 after purchasing an additional 45,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $563,108,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BSX. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $39.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.93, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.84 and its 200-day moving average is $40.46.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,694. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,694. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,539,941.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,091 shares of company stock worth $7,383,282 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.