FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $76,000 Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 400.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Fortinet by 0.7% during the first quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

Fortinet Trading Down 2.2 %

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

FTNT opened at $48.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.42, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.81 and its 200-day moving average is $58.14. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.74 and a 1-year high of $74.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.