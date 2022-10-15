FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Makes New $344,000 Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 920 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Cintas by 25.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter valued at $70,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $381.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $411.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $461.44.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.56%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.22.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

