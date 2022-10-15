FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Raises Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 340.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $145.98 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.72.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRWD. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.71.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $2,005,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 304,563 shares in the company, valued at $52,689,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,114 shares of company stock worth $20,787,583 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

