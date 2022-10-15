FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Reduces Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $288.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $315.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.73. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.63.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

