FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 1,600 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Corteva were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $465,952,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Corteva by 294.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,194,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878,590 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth $152,193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 244.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,615,000 after buying an additional 1,513,063 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Roth Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Corteva to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva stock opened at $58.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.36. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $42.07 and a one year high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Corteva declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

