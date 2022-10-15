FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 2,050 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in American International Group were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in American International Group by 45.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 620,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,708,000 after purchasing an additional 193,097 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 94.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 24.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.3% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 27,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of AIG opened at $50.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.13. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIG. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Stories

