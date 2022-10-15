Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 98.7% from the September 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FULTP traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $19.89. The stock had a trading volume of 10,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,568. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $26.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.96.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.3203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.