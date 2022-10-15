FUNToken Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 15th. One FUNToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FUNToken has a total market cap of $79.35 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FUNToken has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FUNToken alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,228.34 or 0.27429710 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010713 BTC.

FUNToken Token Profile

FUNToken’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,962,808,529 tokens. FUNToken’s official website is funtoken.io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io.

FUNToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUNToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUNToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.