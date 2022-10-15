G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Shares Gap Up to $12.76

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.76, but opened at $14.06. G. Willi-Food International shares last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 102 shares traded.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of G. Willi-Food International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.50 million, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.56.
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. G. Willi-Food International’s payout ratio is 134.38%.
G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.
