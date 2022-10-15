Gala Price Down 10% Over Last 7 Days (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Gala has a total market capitalization of $255.31 million and $113.49 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gala has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One Gala token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,228.34 or 0.27429710 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010713 BTC.

About Gala

Gala’s launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official website is gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

