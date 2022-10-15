Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Given New €50.00 Price Target at Barclays

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from €60.00 ($61.22) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GLPG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Galapagos from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Galapagos from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galapagos in a report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Galapagos Stock Performance

GLPG stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.47. 102,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,750. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.71. Galapagos has a 1-year low of $41.10 and a 1-year high of $72.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galapagos

Galapagos ( NASDAQ:GLPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $146.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.44 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 16.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. On average, analysts expect that Galapagos will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Galapagos by 64.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,568,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,131,000 after buying an additional 1,401,691 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Galapagos during the second quarter worth $16,866,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Galapagos by 566.2% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 216,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,081,000 after purchasing an additional 184,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Galapagos by 46.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,103,000 after purchasing an additional 164,912 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Galapagos by 193.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,855,000 after purchasing an additional 163,800 shares during the period. 19.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

