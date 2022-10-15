Gas (GAS) Trading Down 9.6% This Week

Gas (GAS) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. Gas has a market cap of $21.28 million and $2.93 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas token can currently be bought for about $2.10 or 0.00010955 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Gas has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
About Gas
Gas’ launch date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gas is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Gas Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
