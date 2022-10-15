Gas Price Reaches $2.10 on Top Exchanges (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. In the last seven days, Gas has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. Gas has a total market cap of $21.27 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas token can currently be bought for $2.10 or 0.00010994 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
About Gas
Gas was first traded on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gas is neo.org.
Gas Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.
